Judge denies temporary injunction to block Iowa’s mask mandate ban

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — A Polk County judge has denied a temporary injunction to block enforcement of the state’s ban on local mask mandates.

Frances Parr of Council Bluffs filed the lawsuit saying the lack of a mandate in school makes in-person learning too dangerous for her children. Parr says her two kids both have health issues that put them at greater risk for severe complications from COVID-19.

The judge ruled against the injunction saying blocking the law would not protect Parr’s children because school districts would ultimately decide whether or not to enact a mask mandate.

The lawsuit will still advance to trial. No date is set.