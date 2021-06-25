Judge delays decision on house arrest for Des Moines man charged in US Capitol riot

WASHINGTON D.C. — A judge says he needs more time to decide whether to place an Iowa man seen on video participating in the U.S. Capitol riots on January 6th on house arrest.

The judge made the comments during a hearing Thursday in Washington D.C.

Investigators say Doug Jensen, of Des Moines, led a group of protestors up a flight of stairs inside the capitol while being armed with a knife. He’s facing several charges:

Civil Disorder

Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and Aiding and Abetting

Assaulting, Resisting, or Impeding Certain Officers

Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon

Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds With a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon

Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building

Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building

Jensen has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

He was arrested in Des Moines days after the insurrection back in January. He’s in custody in Washington D.C. and asking for pre-trial release.

Jensen is due back in court July 27th, but the judge says he expects to make a decision on the motion before that date.