 

Judge Declares Mistrial for Man Accused of Killing Woman and Her Two Kids

Marvin Esquivel Lopez AKA Marvin Escobar-Orellana during hearing on December 10, 2019. (WHO-HD)

DES MOINES, Iowa – A mistrial has been declared in the murder trial of a man accused of shooting a mother and her two children to death inside a Des Moines home in 2019.

The Des Moines Register reports defense attorneys for Marvin Esquivel Lopez, also known as Marvin Escobar-Orellana, moved for a mistrial Thursday. The prosecution did not object and Judge David Porter declared a mistrial.

The jury had been deliberating on the three counts of murder in the deaths of 29-year-old Rossibeth Flores-Rodriguez, 11-year-old Grecia Daniela Alvarado-Flores, and five-year-old Ever Jose Mejia-Flores since Friday.

According to the Register, the jury told Judge Porter Wednesday that a verdict on the death of Flores-Rodriguez had been reached but they remained “very far apart” on the murder charges for the children’s deaths.

Esquivel Lopez has claimed that Flores-Rodriguez told him she killed her children. During the trial, the Register reports Esquivel Lopez’ wife testified she witnessed him shooting Flores-Rodriguez in the head.

The prosecution is free to try the case again if they choose, the mistrial does not mean the charges are dismissed against Esquivel Lopez.

