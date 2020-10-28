JROTC Instructor at DMPS Charged with Sexual Exploitation by School Employee

DES MOINES, Iowa — A JROTC instructor with the Des Moines Public School District has been jailed for an alleged inappropriate relationship with a female student.

Robert Webb, 51, turned himself in at the Polk County Jail early Wednesday morning. He is charged with one count of sexual exploitation by a school employee.

The DMPS website lists Webb as an instructor for the Army JROTC program.

Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department says the victim was a female teen.

Webb is expected to make an appearance in jail court Wednesday morning.