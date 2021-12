WEST DES MOINES, Iowa- Holiday activities and light displays are just one of the many things that may be on hold tonight due to the extreme windy weather.

Lutheran Church of Hope in West Des Moines announced its decision to close the Journey to the Light Display event Wednesday night only.

They will not reschedule or make up the evening but they plan to continue Thursday and Friday.

