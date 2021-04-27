Joshua Pendleton Found Guilty of Murdering Fort Dodge Pastor

SCOTT COUNTY, IOWA — Joshua Pendleton will spend the rest of his life in prison for fatally assaulting Al Henderson in 2019. A Scott County jury returned guilty verdicts on charges of First Degree Murder and Robbery today.

The fatal assault happened outside St. Paul Lutheran Church – where Henderson was pastor – on October 2nd, 2019. Pendleton was carrying Henderson’s cell phone when he was arrested.

Pendleton’s trial was moved from Webster County to Scott County due to pre-trial publicity. The jury was handed the case on Monday and reached a verdict early Tuesday morning. Pendleton faces an automatic sentence of life without the possibility of parole.