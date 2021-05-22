Jordyn Barratt: Olympic hopeful’s favorite skateparks around the world

The Dew Tour kicked off at Lauridsen Skatepark this week, with the world’s top skateboarders arriving in Des Moines for the Olympic qualifying event.

Jordyn Barratt is a professional skater from Haleiwa, Hawaii, and currently resides in Encinitas, California. The 22-year-old has been competing professionally since 2018 in the park division.

Barratt is currently ranked 15th in the world and is the third-ranked female park skateboarder in the United States. She recently landed a 4th place finish at the USA Skateboarding National Championships Park Competition.

In the video above, Barratt talked about her favorite skateparks around the world, how she prepares for competitions and much more.

Watch a live stream of Dew Tour Des Moines here.