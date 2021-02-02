Jordan House in West Des Moines Plays Important Role in National History

The Jordan House in West Des Moines is the oldest building in the city and one of the oldest in Polk County. It is named after James C. Jordan, who was known as the “Chief Conductor” of the Underground Railroad.

West Des Moines History Society Executive Director Gale Brubaker shares the Victorian Home’s History and details on the Underground Railroad Exhibit located in the basement of the home.

The Jordan House is located at 2001 Fuller Road in West Des Moines. Tours are offered Friday and Sunday at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. You need to purchase in advance. Go to wdmhs.org/visit. Please call (515) 225.1286 to schedule a virtual tour.