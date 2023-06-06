IOWA CITY, IOWA — Former University of Iowa basketball star Jordan Bohannon is suing the former Iowa State Cyclone football player who assaulted him in 2021. Bohannan was injured when Nicholas Kron attacked him outside an Iowa City bar in May 2021.

The attack, which was caught on video, showed Kron approaching Bohannon from behind then grabbing him and punching Bohannon three times in the head. Kron wasn’t arrested for assaulting Bohannon until three months after the attack – at which time he was living in Nashville, Tennessee.

In March, Kron entered a guilty plea to Assault Causing Bodily Injury. He was sentenced to one-year of probation and 100 hours of community service. However, his time in court due to the assault isn’t over.

Jordan Bohannon is suing Kron for unspecified damages for “serious bodily injury” that occurred when “he was brutally, unlawfully and intentionally assaulted” – according to the lawsuit. This is the second time Bohannon has filed suit against Kron. His initial lawsuit in 2021 was thrown out by the courts after Bohannon’s attorneys failed to find Kron.