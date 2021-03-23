Joppa Offering Help for Homeless to Receive Stimulus Checks

DES MOINES, Iowa – As many Iowans wait for the next round of stimulus payments, there’s one population that may not even realize they’re eligible to receive them: the homeless.

With the government using tax information to direct payments, the system is making it challenging for them to receive aid. According to the IRS, they may be eligible to receive the aid if they are a U.S. citizen with a work-eligible Social Security number and not claimed as dependent of another taxpayer.

Because of the pandemic, Joppa is seeing more homeless people than ever.

“At this moment in time, there are over 200 people living unsheltered in tents and vehicles and under bridges around or on the streets around the city [of] Des Moines,” Joe Stevens, CEO and co-founder of Joppa, said. “And I would say that the majority of them have not received their stimulus checks, and probably would not unless they could figure out how to go about receiving it.”

When it comes to stimulus checks, Joppa is hoping to provide information and access.

Stevens said the biggest issue with homeless people receiving stimulus checks is them not having an address or bank account. Thankfully he said Joppa can give people a USPS address to use, where the IRS can send money on a prepaid debit card, no bank account needed.

Joppa believes homeless people deserve to receive their stimulus checks if eligible. They’re doing what they can to help.

“If people call us, we’re not tax experts and there’s a lot we really can’t do,” Stevens said. “But if they’re homeless, we can sit down and help them walk through and take them to the IRS website, check in to see where they are with the process, help them figure out what’s next, and then connect them to the right resources. We have a number of financial planners and other partners that we can send them to if they do need more help than Joppa is able to offer.”

Even though Joppa’s Homeless Resource Center (located at 2326 Euclid Avenue) isn’t quite open yet, that’s where homeless people can make an appointment to use a computer or receive help.

You can contact Joppa online or call its homeless hotline at: (515) 288-5699 ext. 1.