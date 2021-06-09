Joppa hosts COVID-19 vaccine clinic geared toward the homeless

DES MOINES, Iowa – As the state continues to encourage people to get vaccinated for COVID-19, one organization is offering shots to a population often forgotten about: the homeless.

Joppa is offering a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic to its clients on Wednesday. It’s happening from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the Joppa Center parking lot located at 2326 Euclid Avenue.

Primary Health Care will be administering the Johnson & Johnson shot. People in attendance can also enjoy a free meal, live music, and even be entered into a drawing to win prizes.

Organizers know homelessness is increasing in the area, that’s why they want to educate and make the vaccine accessible to everyone.

“To be able to plan around the pandemic and all of the things that have come with it, to be able to plan to go get a shot and the transportation, there are a lot of barriers,” Emily Osweiler, chief operating officer at Joppa, said. “And the clients that we serve are often the most vulnerable to this virus and so we just really want to provide this opportunity for people to be able to come out here, have a good time, we’ll pick them up and just be able to do this.”

DART will be offering free rides to and from the clinic. If you don’t have access to a bus stop, you can call Joppa for a ride as well.