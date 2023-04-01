DES MOINES, Iowa — Saturday morning’s cold weather didn’t stop volunteers from going out and helping the homeless.

Joppa, an organization dedicated to helping people experiencing homelessness, hosted its first Community Cleanup Day since the COVID-19 pandemic started. Volunteers cleaned up homeless camps and green spaces throughout Des Moines.

“This event is at the heart of what we do, which is service to others. Joppa helps homeless families and individuals survive, find housing and rebuild their lives and this is part of the survival part. Helping people to live and just survive in these spaces where they’re living and just survive,” said Joppa Co-Founder and CEO Joe Stevens.

He said volunteers have picked up more than 260 tons of trash during community cleanups in the past decade.

Jerrod Robinson is one of those volunteers who never misses the event.

“It warms my heart because, you know, that’s what we’re really here for to make a difference for them,” he said. “And so it’s truly a blessing, it really is.”

“When volunteers come out on Saturday mornings to clean up each year, you know, it touches your heart,” Stevens said. “It’s very heartwarming to see the effort and the commitment that they have.”

For volunteers like Robinson, getting up on a cold Saturday morning isn’t easy, but they know they’re making a difference.

“I would like the help if I was in their shoes and so I just feel that it’s a good Christian thing to do is give them the help they need,” he said.

Stevens said this year’s cleanup was smaller than past ones due to COVID-19 health and safety reasons.