JONES COUNTY, Iowa — A Monticello teacher was arrested on Monday for the alleged sexual exploitation of a student.

The Monticello High School principal notified the school resource officer about a sexual relationship between a teacher and a student in January 2023, court documents state.

According to a criminal complaint, Jessica Rubin, 35, had a sexual relationship with a student for several months in 2021. At that time Rubin was a cheerleading coach at the high school, the complaint states.

Rubin was arrested at her Ankeny home on Monday and booked into the Polk County Jail on a $5,000 bond. She is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing in Jones County on Sept. 1.