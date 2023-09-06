MANSON, Iowa — Small-town Iowa is a place where life slows down and neighbors celebrate traditions — like Friday night high school football.

“It started even before I was in kindergarten,” Manson native, Jon Filloon said. “We lived a block away from the practice field so every day, literally, watching high school (football) practice and the winning ways of Manson.”

Filloon was drawn to see what he wanted to become.

“I think at one time we were the fourth winningest program in the state of Iowa back in the 70s and 80s so it became something we’d look forward to every year, Friday night football in Manson, and it grew into where it wasn’t okay to lose,” Filloon said.

The football tradition he celebrated as a child manifested into a dream.

“Francis Netz, our fourth grade teacher, asked us to write a letter about what we wanted to do after we graduated and I wrote down that I wanted to be an Iowa Hawkeye,” Filloon said.

After graduating from Manson in 1987, Filloon was given the opportunity to meet with legendary Hawkeye coach Hayden Fry.

“He told me he didn’t have a scholarship to offer me that first year but he would consider me a preferred walk-on and if it went well I could get a scholarship the next year,” Filloon said.

It went well.

Filloon, number 82, as a wide receiver on the University of Iowa football team. Photo courtesy of University of Iowa Athletics.

Filloon worked his way into the starting rotation as a wide receiver and proved himself worthy of a scholarship.

“It was a dream come true. You knew you had to work your tail off every day, you know, you were at that ground level and had to start all over; probably one of the hardest moments of my life but most rewarding,” Filloon said.

Filloon wore number 82 and played from 1988-1992, but never forgot where it all started.

“I love a community with a lot of pride and I still see a lot of people that I know back there. I love going back to Twin Lakes and seeing old friends there and I still have a lot of old friends who live there. Manson is a great town, lots of history and I’m very proud to say I’m from there,” Filloon said.