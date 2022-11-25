ALTOONA, Iowa — An annual tradition returns to the Metro Friday night for the 27th time. Jolly Holiday Lights are back at Adventureland in Altoona.

Make-a-Wish Iowa hosts the lights display. It’s the organization’s largest annual fundraiser.

The annual lights show is a 2.5-mile drive-thru display.

Natalie Brecht with Make-a-Wish Iowa said there will be more than 100 light displays. In addition to showing off holiday-themed lights, displays will represent the Make-a-Wish’s mission, hope, strength and joy. There will also be displays showing off previous wishes the organization has granted.

“The first time I drive through Jolly Holiday Lights it’s my favorite because it really puts you in the holiday spirit,” Brecht said. “It’s just a great chance to, you know, turn on the holiday Christmas tunes and kind of get in that holiday spirit.”

She said when the lights go on for the first time, it’s the culmination of a lot of work from volunteers.

“We start setting up the lights in early October so opening day is always super exciting for me because it’s so much fun to see all of that work that all of the volunteers do through October and November, see it all come together on opening night, and just see everybody start driving through,” she said.

The show runs from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. each night through Jan. 1, 2023. It will be closed on Dec. 24, 25 and 31. Tickets are available online or at area Hy-Vee stores for $20 per car. They’re also available at the gate for $25.