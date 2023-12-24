DES MOINES, Iowa — Make-A-Wish Iowa has been hosting a local light show to raise money for Iowa families for the last 25 years.

Jolly Holiday Lights had to move locations and change to a different donation system. The annual light show is out at the Outlets of Des Moines in Altoona and Make-A-Wish asks for free will donations.

The annual display of lights allows Make-A-Wish to grant kids with critical illnesses their wish.

“We have been on this journey for a couple years now so it was a really kind of like okay we are going to get through this treatments and things we are doing and we are going to go to Disneyland and kind of celebrate what we have been through and how hard we have worked and all the tough stuff,” said Bobbi Anderson, the mother of Ophelia who has a critical illness.

The Anderson’s went on a trip to Disneyland, paid for through by free will donations made to Make-A-Wish Iowa. This year with a change of locations donations are behind pace. Almost 400 kids across Iowa, in 73 out of 99 counties have a child with a wish.

“We are behind and we had to make that quick transition after being told we could not set up this year at our last location,” said Sara Kurovski, President & CEO Make-A-Wish Iowa.

The lights will be up and on display through the first week of the new year. Donations are accepted in person at the Outlets of Des Moines or online.