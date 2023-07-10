DES MOINES, Iowa — Jolly Holiday Lights announced on Monday that they have moved their famous Christmas lights display to the Outlets of Des Moines.

Jolly Holiday Lights has been entertaining the metro with drive-through Christmas lights displays for over 25 years. The event began at Water Works Park in Des Moines and then moved to Adventureland in Altoona.

Make-A-Wish Iowa President and CEO Sara Kurovski said at the kick-off to their Christmas in July event that the move is intended to make Jolly Holiday Lights a more immersive experience for guests.

“After 27 years of an iconic drive-through light show, we are thrilled to announce we’re moving to a new event format at the Outlets of Des Moines that is reflective of what our attendees have been asking for,” Kurovski said. “Among other things, we’ll now offer an experience that pairs lights with holiday music and brings back the Wish Shop. In order to push forward in our efforts to grant the wish of every eligible critically ill child in Iowa, we need to adapt to the changing business climate.”

Visitors at the new Jolly Holiday Lights will be able to walk around the outlet mall to see the differently themed light displays. This year will also include events such as a kickoff ceremony, breakfast with Santa at the outlets, a sip and shop night at the outlets, and more.

Jolly Holiday Lights begins on November 17 and continues until January 7. For more information visit Jolly Holiday Lights’ website.