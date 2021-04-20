Johnston Woman Jailed for Allegedly Stealing $130,000 from Employer

URBANDALE, Iowa — A Johnston woman is facing more than a dozen charges for allegedly stealing over $130,000 from her employer over a two-month period.

Urbandale Police say 41-year-old Jessica Samuelson was an employee of HealthyCoat in Urbandale, a business that sells supplements for animals, when the theft occurred between December of 2020 and January of 2021.

Criminal complaints in the case say Samuelson stole checks from the business and forged the owner, Scott Graham’s, signature on them. She is also accused of using Graham’s credit card without authorization. The complaint says she tried to cover up the theft by writing checks from another business owned by Graham, Prairie Products, to pay off part of the credit card debt she’d racked-up by fraudulently using his card.

The total amount stolen was determined to be $130,555.

Samuelson is facing nine charges of forgery, two charges of unauthorized use of credit card, six charges of first-degree theft, and one charge each of fraudulent practice, identity theft, and fourth-degree theft.

She was booked into the Polk County Jail early Tuesday morning and is being held on a bond of $83,000.