Johnston woman dead after I-80 crash involving semi in western Iowa

POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, Iowa – A Johnston woman died Wednesday after the truck she was driving rear-ended a semi on I-80 in western Iowa.

A crash report from the Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 11:08 a.m. in a construction zone in the westbound lanes of I-80 at the 35.4 mile marker. That’s between the Shelby and Avoca exits.

The ISP says 35-year-old Callie Rose Lisa Derflinger was driving a Ford F-150 pickup truck westbound when “for unknown reasons” the vehicle rear-ended a semi-trailer truck. Both vehicles had just entered a construction zone where the speed limit was decreased to 55 miles per hour.

Derflinger was transported to Myrtue Medical Center in Harlan but did not survive.

The driver of the semi, 56-year-old Stanley Rottinghaus of Waterloo, was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.