Johnston special election Tuesday to fill open city council seat

JOHNSTON, Iowa — Johnston residents will vote Tuesday to determine who will fill the vacant city council seat.

The seat was left open after Scott Syroka resigned to work for the Biden-Harris Administration earlier this year.

Polls open at 7:00 a.m. and close at 8:00 p.m. Voting will take place at Johnston City Hall, the Crown Point Community Center, Stoney Creek Hotel and Conference Center, and at the Johnston Public Library.

Take a look at the sample ballot from the Polk County Auditor’s Office below: