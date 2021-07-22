Johnston shows off progress on new town center project

JOHNSTON, Iowa — Crews have just about finished building the new Johnston Town Center.

The city is using it to combine business and event space into one. It includes a green space called The Yard. This is where you’ll find concerts, outdoor movies, and more.

While the basic amenities, including a splash pad, will open on Friday, the commercial construction isn’t expected to start until next month. That portion of the project will include offices, retail, and restaurants.

“It means we have for the first time, a really kind of a downtown area. Johnston’s not a community that has that downtown or that town square. And so the vision behind the town center was that we could create that opportunity where we have an opportunity to get outside and enjoy activities but we can walk from business to business,” said David Wilwerding, Johnston’s Community Development Director.

The first concert at The Yard is on August 28th with Iowan Maddie Poppe, winner of American Idol’s 16th Season.

The entire project will take another three to five years to complete.