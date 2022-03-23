JOHNSTON, Iowa — Kids aren’t supposed to be dealing with a funeral visitation for another kid let alone three sisters. “It was shocking,” said Stacey Schuurmann who has three kids within the Johnston school district. Sasha Mudlaff serves as Vice President of Hamilton’s Funeral Home in West Des Moines and made sure Wednesday’s visitation was done right. “The first thing is being open and honest with children. For adults it is scary. We are worried that if we are overly honest it will make them more pain and grief when in actuality the more honest and straightforward we are it helps them to trust the grownups talking to them,” Mudlaff said.

Wednesday’s visitation for Juno Clements a sixth grader at Summit Middle School, Arabella Clements a fourth grader at Timber Ridge Elementary and Harper Clements a second grader at Timber Ridge comes just over week after the three were killed in a car crash while their father David was driving them through southwest Kansas to see family on March 12th. “They could always say so sorry for your loss and leave it at that but they have been emailing parents and checking in with the classrooms and really hands on. It’s nice to see they care so much about the health and mentality of our kids,” said Schuurmann.

Each of Shuurmann’s three children shared a class with a different Clements sister. “My middle son who is in fourth grade, his initial reaction was anger. We definitely talked to him and said that’s ok. You are allowed to be mad that this happened and mom is mad too,” said Schuurmann.

Mudlaff says those emotions may not always be visable and signs can begin showing well after the initial tragedy. “Within that first week of the reality of what’s happened sinking in you can expect sleeping patterns and eating patterns to be disrupted. When that continues for a longer term past a week or two that’s when it can be a red flag a child is waving without realizing it,” Mudlaff said.

For parents like Schuurmann the district’s constant shoulder to lean on for kids and adults has been difference maker in allowing these children to mourn three young lives. “Today at school my kids told me they got pulled out of class because they said they were going to the visitation. Their school counselor talked to them about what to expect and how it was going to be structured so they were comfortable going and they knew what was going to happen,” said Schuurmann.