Johnston school board votes 4-3 to lift mask mandate for all students

JOHNSTON, Iowa — The Johnston school board on Monday voted 4-3 to remove the district’s mask mandate for all students.

Effective immediately, masks are no longer required to be worn in Johnston schools except on buses.

Newly elected school board members Derek Tidball, Deb Davis and Clint Evans joined Alicia Clevenger in voting to remove the mask mandate.

The administration recommended lifting the mask mandate for grades 8-12 and extending the mandate for grades pre-K-7 through Dec. 23, 2021. However, Evans amended the recommendation to include all students immediately.

The district’s mask mandate was enacted on Sept. 23. It required all students, staff and visitors to wear masks indoors during instructional hours.