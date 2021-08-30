Johnston restaurant displays touching tribute to 13 troops killed in Kabul attack

JOHNSTON, Iowa — A Johnston restaurant is displaying a touching tribute to the 13 American troops killed in the deadly bombing in Afghanistan last week.

Since Sunday, the Texas Roadhouse in Johnston has reserved one of its larger booths and set 13 mugs of beer along with an American flag to remind employees and customers of the sacrifices they made when the Kabul airport was attacked.

There is no request for monetary donations, but the dollars continue to pile up to help the grieving families.

“Really gets you right in the heart because it matters a lot to everyone, and you don’t always get to realize that. We’ve had people donate their tips. We’ve had a lot of money donated to them,” said Lisa Kunde, a service manager at the Texas Roadhouse in Johnston.

The tribute will remain on display through Tuesday. The donated money will go to a local VFW which will get the money distributed to the families of the 13 service members killed in Afghanistan.