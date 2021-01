JOHNSTON, Iowa — The Johnston Police Department needs help finding a 13-year-old girl who has been missing since Thursday.

Angie Grear was last seen in Johnston on Thursday, Jan. 21. She is described as 5′ 8″ and 130 pounds. The Johnston Police Department is concerned with her wellbeing.

If anyone locates Angie or has information about her whereabouts, please contact the Johnston Police Department at 515-278-2345.