JOHNSTON, Iowa — The Johnston Police Department is asking for help locating 17-year-old Shaylea Lachelle Henderson, who was last seen around 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30.

Authorities are concerned for Shaylea’s wellbeing “due to recent statements.”

Shaylea is described as 5’5″ tall.

Anyone with information about Shaylea’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Johnston Police Department at 515-278-2345.