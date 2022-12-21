JOHNSTON, Iowa — The Johnston Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.

James Michael Heiring, 15, was last seen Saturday Dec. 17 around 6 p.m. According to police, Heiring voluntarily left his residence. Heiring is 5 feet 7 inches and about 100 lbs., with brown hair and eyes. He was last seen wearing a white hoodie, tan pants, and white sneakers.

If you have any information regarding Heiring’s whereabouts you are asked to contact the Johnston Police Department at (515)278-2345.