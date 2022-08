JOHNSTON, Iowa — The Johnston Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.

Teegan Radke, 17, was last seen around 6:50 p.m. Tuesday August 16 when she voluntarily left her home.

Photo courtesy of Johnston Police Department.

Teegan is 5 foot 4 inches, 130 pounds, with black hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information about Teegan’s whereabouts, you are asked to call the Johnston Police Department at (515)-278-2345.