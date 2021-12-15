Johnston open air classroom shelter destroyed by high winds

JOHNSTON, Iowa — A recently celebrated outdoor learning environment was no match for mother nature. High winds reaching well over sixty miles per hour crushed the Johnston Outdoor Learning Environment shelther roof.

In October the Johnston Community School District built an open air shelter near a pond to enhance hands on learning with water quality and freshwater biology. The 20 foot by 30 foot shelter had its roof thrown across the street along NW 106th and Catalina Drive and into a light post. Public works crews were able to move the structure out of the roadway and off the sidewalk but the newly built shelter was destroyed.