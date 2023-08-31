JOHNSTON, Iowa — Johnston’s Mayor Paula Dierenfeld was inducted into the Iowa Women’s Hall of Fame last Saturday.

Dierenfeld has served as Mayor of Johnston since 2008 but started her civil service to the community when she joined the city council in 1999.

Over her tenure as Mayor, Dierenfeld has overseen major infrastructure projects like the building of the new city hall and public safety building as well as the explosive growth of the town’s population.

Mayor Dierenfeld said that she was surprised when she found out she had been nominated for the Iowa Women’s Hall of Fame.

“I’m very proud and humbled for receiving this kind of recognition. I didn’t expect it, I didn’t seek it, but I’m certainly proud not only for myself but for our entire community,” Mayor Dierenfeld said.