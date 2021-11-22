Johnston ice rink to open to public at holiday event Saturday

JOHNSTON, Iowa — Johnston’s new ice rink will officially open to the public during a holiday event this weekend.

The City of Johnston will host a ribbon cutting for the new synthetic ice rink at the Johnston Town Center at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27.

The ribbon cutting is part of the Holidays at the Town Center event happening from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. In addition, the event will feature a visit from Santa Claus, a grand tree lighting and other activities for families to enjoy.

The rink is assembled with synthetic ice panels, so it does not require a chiller or an ice resurfacer. Those who have their own skates can skate for free at the rink. Otherwise, skates can be rented on Fridays from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Skate rentals will cost $5.

The ice rink, which is 57 by 166 feet, will be converted to a splash pad during the summer months. Find more information at the Johnston Town Center ice rink website.

Holidays at the Town Center schedule on Saturday, Nov. 27

1:00 p.m. – Ribbon cutting at the rink

1:00 – 1:30 p.m. – Meet the Iowa Wild Mascot

1:00 – 2:00 p.m. – Free skate rental

1:30 – 3:00 p.m. – Award-winning ice carver David Jensen will create an ice masterpiece

2:00 p.m. – Santa arrives at the Town Center on the fire truck

2:00 – 5:00 p.m. – Skate rental is $5 but free if you have your own skates

2:00 – 2:30 p.m. – Police and Fire members visit the Town Center

2:00 – 4:00 p.m. – Children can visit with Santa

2:00 – 4:00 p.m. – Join the Johnston Arts Council and make an ornament to hang on the tree

4:40 – 5:00 p.m. – Unaccompanied Minors (a cappella group) from Johnston High School to perform caroling

5:00 p.m. – Lighting of the tree