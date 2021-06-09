Johnston-Grimes firefighters work on water rescue training, promote use of life jackets

JOHNSTON, Iowa – While it’s still technically spring, summer heat has arrived and that has Iowans flocking to local waterways to cool off. Officials are urging people to be safe on and in the water but training just in case they’ll be needed for a rescue.

The Johnston-Grimes Fire Department began performing its water rescue training Wednesday morning at the Lakeview boat ramp on Saylorville Lake.

Firemen say while hot temperatures mean more people can enjoy the lake, it’s important to practice safety when out on the water.

“One of the things that we really try to help our DNR partners as much as possible, spread the good word on, is wearing life jackets. Drownings can be much more preventable with a life jacket on that without. So if you’re coming out to the lake and you’re recreating, we encourage you to have your life jacket on especially if you’re performing water sports or anything like that. There’s a lot higher chance we’re going to be able to affect your rescue if an emergency happens if you’re wearing a life jacket,” said Capt. Tristan Johnson with the Johnston-Grimes Metropolitan Fire Department.

Saylorville Lake is protected by four different fire departments: Johnston-Grimes, Ankeny, Polk City, and Granger.