Johnston becomes latest suburb to approve plans for sports complex

JOHNSTON, Iowa — Plans for large sports complexes keep spreading across the metro. West Des Moines’ RecPlex opened earlier this month and the Grimesplex is expected to open next summer. Now, the newest suburb to join the trend looks to be Johnston.

The location for the complex is just seven miles southeast of the Grimesplex, which is currently under construction. On Monday, the City of Johnston came one step closer to what it believes could make the area a major Midwest destination.

Council members unanimously approved the final proposal to re-zone more than 30 acres of land to include an over 200,000-square-foot sports and recreation facility in partnership with Ignit Sports and Fitness. The privately-owned Ignit recreation complex will be located just north of Interstate 35/80 along the west side of Merle Hay Road. It will house the state’s largest indoor track and a full-size soccer field. Plans are in place for volleyball courts, baseball fields, eight multi-purpose courts and the metro’s first cricket field.

Council member Rhonda Martin said some of the only concerns from the community were whether or not their homes would be blocked off from outside noise the sporting events may cause.

City officials say the area will also be used for both indoor and outdoor concerts, festivals and fairs. Groundbreaking is planned for late winter or early spring. A completion date could be as soon as mid to late spring of 2023.