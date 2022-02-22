In an announcement exclusive to WHO 13 News, Johnston Mayor Paula Dierenfeld shared plans for the city council to vote Tuesday night to move forward with “Bombers.” The new golf-hotel-restaurant-entertainment venue will be built in partnership between the city and Stoye & Kann Development. It represents the cornerstone of a bold new vision for the south Merle Hay Rd. entrance to Johnston.

A news release from Stoye & Kann describes Bombers as:

“An $80MM project to bring a 45,000+ sq ft. golf and entertainment venue to the Des Moines Metro. Located at the intersection of I-80/I-35 and Merle Hay Road (5055 Merle Hay Road, Johnston), the project will include a 100-room Mid-Upscale Hotel attached to the Golf Driving Venue, along with a kids video arcade, multiple themed bars, and the most extensive rooftop bar in the city.

The venue will have a full-service restaurant and accommodate special events with private meeting rooms and unique event spaces for birthdays, corporate events, and community meetings. This public/private development will embrace the entire community serving as an official stop between the Trestle to Trestle trail and the Johnston to Urbandale bike trails along Beaver Creek.

Three additional commercial outlet buildings will be available for high-end retail, specialty restaurants, multi-story office, and flex commercial space.

Leading edge technology is table-stakes for a facility of this magnitude, and Bombers will be no exception. Utilizing the latest gamification software from industry leader Toptracer Range, guests will be able to compete in golf challenges or select multi-sport games. These options will provide variety and ensure engagement from guests of all ages and ability levels.

Food + Brews Bomber’s full-service restaurant has been designed with family-friendly menu items so even the youngest family member will have options to suit. In addition to the family menu, guests can also select from our gourmet platters and extensive selection of local and craft beers.”