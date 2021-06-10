John Sarcone won’t run for re-election as Polk County Attorney next year

DES MOINES, IOWA — John Sarcone will end his three-decades of service as Polk County Attorney at the end of his term next year and not seek re-election. Sarcone says he made the announcement to his staff on Monday, the first day they’d all returned to the office since the pandemic began. He’ll finish serving the final 18 months of his current term and retire from office in December 2022.

Sarcone has served as Polk County attorney since 1991. H3e was re-elected in 1994, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014 and 2018. Sarcone says he felt it was fair for him to announce his intentions early. He says he will support current Polk County prosecutor Laura Roan as his predecessor.