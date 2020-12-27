John Pettit, COO and VP of Iowa Barnstormers, Dies of COVID-19

DES MOINES, Iowa — John Pettit, chief operating officer and vice president of the Iowa Barnstormers, has died.

Pettit’s family posted on Facebook that he died on Christmas Eve due to complications from COVID-19.

“There are no words to express what an incredible and loving husband, father, and grandfather he was and there are no words to express how much we miss him,” Pettit’s family wrote on Facebook. “John was one of the kindest men to ever live. If you knew him, you loved him – unless maybe you were trying to negotiate with him. He left a mark on whoever he met. He treated strangers the same way he would treat his family. There are countless people who considered him a father figure or a best friend.”

Pettit had served as the COO of the Iowa Barnstormers since the team was brought back in 2008, according to Jeff Lamberti, owner and president of the Barnstormers.

“It is impossible to think of the Iowa Barnstormers without thinking of John Pettit. He was our heart and soul,” Lamberti said.