John Deere, UAW resume negotiations Monday amid strike

ANKENY, Iowa — Deere & Company and the United Auto Workers union resumed contract talks on Monday as the worker strike reached its fifth day.

More than 10,000 John Deere workers at 14 factories in Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Colorado and Georgia went on strike last week. Union members gathered in large numbers outside of the company in Ankeny Monday morning. Workers are striking day and night in an effort to raise their compensation and establish fairness in the workplace.

Charlie Wishman, the president of the Iowa Federation of Labor, AFL-CIO, came out to support UAW members. He says many of the people on picket line are sacrificing a lot to make things better for current and future John Deere employees.

“There is a worker uprising that is going on because people have had enough of corporate greed and all they want to do is have their fair share of the money being created and the wealth being created by these companies,” said Wishman. “No one here wants to be on strike, but they are making a short-term sacrifice so that in the long term they are able to have a better life for themselves and their families.”

WHO 13 News reached out to John Deere to learn the status of the negotiations. In a statement, John Deere said:

“We are fully committed to the collective bargaining process and resolving the strike. We remain committed to providing our production and maintenance employees with the opportunities to earn the best wages and most comprehensive benefits in our industries.” Deere & Company