John Deere to maintain health benefits, incentive pay during strike

John Deere employees picket outside John Deere Davenport Works Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Davenport, Iowa. (Meg McLaughlin/Quad City Times via AP)

John Deere will continue to provide health benefits for United Auto Workers union employees during the ongoing labor strike, the company announced Friday.

“As we work constructively with the UAW to reach a new collective bargaining agreement, John Deere will continue providing healthcare for all our UAW-represented production and maintenance employees,” said John Deere spokesperson Jennifer Hartmann. “In addition, we will provide these employees with the Continuous Improvement Pay Plan (CIPP) incentives they earned before the strike as scheduled.”

More than 10,000 John Deere workers at 14 factories in Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Colorado and Georgia went on strike on Oct. 14 after union members overwhelmingly rejected a proposed labor contract.

Negotiations are ongoing between John Deere and the United Auto Workers union.