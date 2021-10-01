John Deere announces tentative agreement with UAW, averting strike

MOLINE, ILLINOIS — John Deere announced on Thursday that it was reached a tentative agreement with the UAW labor union on a new six-year contract that would hopefully prevent a strike by 10,000 employees.

The existing contract between Deere and its union workers expired earlier this week but both sides agreed to an extension as they continued negotiations. The new deal will now be presented to employees to vote on. The contract would cover more than 10,000 employees at 12 plants including multiple Iowa facilities.

Deere released this statement on Thursday announcing the agreement:

“After six weeks of negotiations, John Deere and the UAW have reached a tentative agreement that honors the enormous contributions of John Deere’s production and maintenance employees and builds a strong foundation for our shared success in the future,” said Brad Morris, vice president of labor relations for Deere & Company. “Through this agreement, John Deere reinforces our longstanding commitment to provide employees the opportunities to earn the best wages and most comprehensive benefits in the agriculture and construction industries.”