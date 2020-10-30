Joe Biden Holds Drive-In Rally at Iowa State Fairgrounds

IOWA — Joe Biden is making his first visit to Iowa since February, making his final case to Iowa voters ahead of Election Day next Tuesday.

Biden is holding a drive-in campaign for a limited audience at the Iowa State Fairgrounds on Tuesday afternoon. It is Biden’s first visit to Iowa since winning the Democratic nomination earlier this year. Biden and running mate Senator Kamala Harris have kept a limited campaign schedule featuring smaller events during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Biden finished in fourth place in February’s caucuses. The former Vice President has lead most recent polls of Iowa voters, including the RABA Research Poll released by WHO 13 this week.