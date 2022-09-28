Jodi Long says an emotional goodbye to TV news on September 28, 2022. (WHO 13)

DES MOINES, Iowa — Wednesday morning on Today in Iowa, Jodi Long took a little time to reflect on her 10-year career at WHO 13 and thank the viewers who were so instrumental in helping her tell Iowans’ stories.

We will miss Jodi’s bright smile and couldn’t be more excited for her next step, advocating for something that is a true passion as the Directory for Equity of Healthy Birth Day, a non-profit organization that oversees that nationwide stillbirth prevention awareness campaign, Count the Kicks.

Take a look at some of the moments captured during Jodi’s last morning in TV news and watch her goodbye message!