DES MOINES, Iowa — We at WHO 13 are unfortunately reporting on Thursday that Today in Iowa weekday co-anchor, Jodi Long, has chosen to leave the television business, following the birth of her second child. Jodi has worked at the station for nearly a decade where her smile, sass, mentorship and work ethic will be missed.

Jodi wanted to share these thanks with our viewers and her colleagues.

“The station fulfilled a life long dream of mine. From a college intern to weekday morning anchor, I’ve grown up at the station and in the eyes of our wonderful viewers and my respected colleagues. From a fresh out of college graduate to a mother of two, it’s been a decade of ever changing seasons for me. I’m in the midst a new season where my husband, Bishop and Jaira need a more rested, heathier and available wife and mommy. I will be forever grateful to those in the newsroom who helped mold me, the opportunities management gave to me and to the countless viewers who have welcomed me into their homes and trusted me to help start their day informed. There are many of you have become life long friends and for that I will be forever grateful. To the Today in Iowa team, it takes a different type of dedication to set the alarm clock to 1:45am and drive into work on an unplowed stretch of snowy interstate in the dead of winter. Yet, no matter the season we all made it in and worked our hardest to keep Central Iowans “ up to the minute, the minute your up.” Thank you and I respect you. I will miss telling stories with the best in local television but I have another important story to tell with Healthy Birth Day, the non-profit organization who oversees the nationwide stillbirth prevention awareness campaign, Count the Kicks, as its Director of Equity. I have served as an influencer and volunteer with the organization for years and have become deeply committed to work toward eliminating the racial disparities in birth outcomes. Ra Shaan and I are thrilled to have more overlapping time in the day to spend with our kids together. I’m not going anywhere so if you see me out and about, please stop and say hi! I would love to catch up!”

WHO 13 General Manager and Vice President Robert Totsch adds his thanks on behalf of all WHO 13 viewers and colleagues: “Jodi is a fantastic journalist and great friend to her coworkers. Her dedication to her profession is second to none. Jodi embodies a spirit of professionalism and always put the team first. I know she brings that same love and dedication to her family! While she will be missed, she will always be a part of The WHO 13 community and there maybe opportunities to work together on some ideas in the coming year!”