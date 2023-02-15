DES MOINES, Iowa — A job fair Wednesday is focusing on finding formerly incarcerated Iowans quality jobs.

REFORM Alliance is collaborating with the Greater Des Moines Partnership to host the job fair at the Iowa Events Center from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The event is open to anyone but is especially focused on reaching individuals who have been impacted by the criminal justice system.

Employers span industries including manufacturing, food service, customer service, logistics, and more.

Representatives will also offer resources for resume building, interview prep, advice on professional attire, styling services, and expungement aid.

Organizers say employment is a key factor in reducing recidivism and future crime.