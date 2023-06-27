(WGHP) — A NASCAR star’s family has been killed in what appears to be a murder-suicide in Oklahoma.

According to TMZ, Jimmie Johnson’s mother- and father-in-law, Terry and Jack Janway, and his 11-year-old nephew, Dalton, died in a fatal shooting on Monday, and law enforcement sources are calling it a murder-suicide.

Police tell TMZ that they were found just after 9 p.m. Monday after someone called 911 reporting a gun and hanging up. Police say they believe Terry Janway was the shooter, but do not know what the motive was and do not know if she was the one who called 911.

Police searching the home found one body in the hallway and then heard another gunshot. After that they found the other two bodies.

“There’s no threat to the community, so it’s looking very likely that it’s a murder-suicide,” Muskogee Police Officer Lynn Hamlin told the Muskogee Phoenix.

Muskogee Mayor Marlon Coleman told local news station KOKI that he new the Janway family and had even been a patient of Jack Janway, who ran a successful chiropractic practice.

“It was traumatizing to find out that a long-standing family who had made so many contributions to our community were involved in this type of incident. It was even more bone-chilling to find out there was a child involved,” said Coleman. “Just knowing that it was him and his family took a different toll on me.”

Johnson has been married to Chandra Janway since 2004.

His next race is scheduled for this weekend.

If you or someone you know is struggling, the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is available 24 hours a day.