DES MOINES, Iowa — Jethro’s BBQ All Stars recently opened on the corner of 3rd St. and Park St. right by HyVee Hall and Wells Fargo Arena.

Jeremiah Howland, the General Manager at Jethro’s BBQ All Stars, said that he hopes that events at nearby entertainment venues will bring in more customers.

“We’ve had a lot of our regulars from our Drake location come down here a lot of downtown residents and obviously for the events we’re seeing a lot of foot traffic and excitement we’re down here,” Howland said.

Jethro’s BBQ All Stars gets its name from the all star line up of menu items, taking popular items from its other metro locations like the Bucket of Bacon, and Jambalaya.