DES MOINES, IOWA — It is definitely ‘soup weather’ this week in central Iowa. Meteorologist Jeriann Ritter and anchor Jannay Towne were both thinking the same thing – leading to a soup showdown with Erin Kiernan chosen to judge.

Jeriann’s Carrot Ginger Soup from an Ela Vegan recipe was the winner. The recipe starts with two-and-a-half pounds of carrots and is finished with coconut milk.

Jannay’s Roasted Butternut Squash Soup from Jennifer Fox (@foxnestfood) uses just five ingredients (before the croutons and toppings). NOTE: 100ml= 4/10 cup