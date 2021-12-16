Jefferson uncovering damage from Wednesday’s severe weather

JEFFERSON, Iowa- A Greene County sheriff’s deputy confirmed Thursday morning that they have dashcam footage of a tornado going across Highway 4 Wednesday night.

Large branches, damaged power lines, and sheds were the most obvious signs of damage in the early morning.

Most of the damage was found just south of Jefferson and crews will look into more as the sun rises as many of the areas are hard to get to due to fallen power lines.

Residents are asked to be careful of the powerlines.

