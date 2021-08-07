JDRF bicycle ride on High Trestle Trail raises money for diabetes research

ANKENY, Iowa — A group of bicyclists used their legs to help fund diabetes research.

The JDRF of Nebraska and Iowa organized a fundraiser ride on the High Trestle Trail Saturday morning. The 50-mile journey started from the Ankeny Market and Pavilion; the group biked to the end of the trail in Woodward and pedaled back to Ankeny.

“When you love someone who’s touched with Type 1 Diabetes, it’s a hard thing, but people will find a way to fundraise,” said AnnElise Walsh, the market director for JDRF Nebraska and Iowa.

Walsh’s daughter, Kasey, made the ride alongside her mother.

“I have been diabetic for 25 years,” Kasey Walsh said. “Biking is a good thing, but it’s a long day of control. I have to have good numbers the whole day so it’s a lot of work, but it’s worth it.”

Although the JDRF’s ride is over, the group is still raising money for the cause.

“Our team’s goal is $135,000,” AnnElise Walsh said. “We’re creeping up on $100,000 right now, but I think we’ll definitely get to $135,000.”

They said this ride symbolized their relentless effort to eradicate Type 1 Diabetes and their unity with everyone who lives with it.

“Even in the toughest mile, you can keep going because people live with this disease every minute of every day,” said JDRF Nebraska and Iowa executive director Laci Naber.

“Advancements are being made, and this reminds you of how many people are out there actually doing it,” Kasey Walsh said.