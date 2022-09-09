JOHNSTON, Iowa — A clear-bag policy has been implemented for all events at the Johnston Community School District’s Dragon Stadium after a student was seen with a firearm on a school bus.

According to an email sent to parents Friday afternoon, a Johnston Middle School student brought a firearm to school in a backpack and showed it to students on a bus on Thursday. The student was seen on a bus camera with the weapon in their backpack.

The school said the firearm was not brandished and no students were threatened.

As a result of this incident, the school has implemented a clear-bag policy for all games held at Dragon Stadium starting Friday September 9. Attendees to tonight’s game will have to have a clear bag in order to get past the stadium gates.

According to the school, the Johnston Police Department is investigating the incident.

In the email the Johnston Community School District said they believe this new policy is a step toward increasing safety.