MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — The U.S. Department of Labor has found around 102 children as young as 13 working in hazardous over night cleaning jobs for Packers Sanitation Services as they were working inside JBS meat packing. The violations happened in Grand Island Nebraska, Worthington Minnesota, and Greeley Colorado. The company Packers Sanitation Services was employing the kids, that same company also serves the JBS plant in Marshalltown. No children were employed at the Marshalltown plant.

In May JBS announced in an email that they were creating a new company to avoid any further problems like PSSI had.

“JBS USA, operating plants around the country, and in Marshalltown, has announced the creation of JBS Sanitation, a full-service food safety and food plant sanitation company that will provide in-house sanitation services for JBS USA and Pilgrim’s facilities,” said the news release. “JBS USA will immediately begin the transition of 10 facilities to JBS Sanitation, with an expectation of moving additional facilities to the new company if third-party service providers are unable to meet JBS USA’s audit and compliance standards.”

The JBS president issued this statement:

“In light of the troubling allegations that have occurred in the food sanitation sector, JBS USA has made the decision to create a company that can provide the highest levels of food safety and quality assurance, while also adopting the same high standards for compliance and employment verification that we adhere to in the hiring of our own JBS USA workforce,” said JBS USA CEO Wesley Batista Filho.

The news release indicated the company was working with the Union to try to help the new workers now coming on JBS payroll.

“In partnership with the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union (UFCW), JBS Sanitation will provide competitive wages and benefits, creating hundreds of union jobs across the country, ” according to the news release. “All JBS Sanitation team members and their child dependents will also be eligible to receive a tuition-free community college education as a part of the JBS USA Better Futures program.”

“So far 88.8 percent of the workers applying at JBS Sanitation have signed up to be UFCW members said Roger Kail UFCW Local 1155 President. “The best part is they get to keep their seniority, when it comes to bidding on jobs, and for vacations.